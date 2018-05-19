‘Sack Conte’ – Chelsea fans furious with starting XI vs Manchester United and claim they have ‘lost already’ after key ace snubbed

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their outrage towards Antonio Conte for leaving a key star out of his side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Antonio Conte has received a flurry of abuse from Chelsea fans for starting Tiémoué Bakayoko ahead of Willian in the FA Cup final vs Manchester United.

The Italian boss has opted to field a significantly pragmatic side to start against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United this evening with the likes of Pedro, Willian and Alvaro Morata all being left on the bench by Conte.

willian
Willian has been left out of Chelsea’s starting eleven to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final

The Blues will look to pack the heart of their midfield with a trio of Tiémoué Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas and N’golo Kante in what would appear to be an attempt to suffocate United’s Paul Pogba.

Gary Cahill will also start in a back three after missing a large chunk of Chelsea’s season.

Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard offer Chelsea’s only attacking threats with the Belgian playmaker likely to play off of Frenchman Giroud in a make-shift attacking front two.

United however will be without Romelu Lukaku who has failed to regain sufficient levels of fitness to start this evening’s clash. You can see both side’s starting eleven’s below.

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their disapproval of today’s starting eleven for the FA Cup final with some conceding that Chelsea have already lost and that Conte should now part ways with the Stamford Bridge faithful at the nearest possible opportunity.

