Pundit explains how Chelsea’s Eden Hazard basically has Manchester United playing with ten men

BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer praised the work of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard against Manchester United in the FA Cup final today.

The Belgium international has been playing virtually alongside Olivier Giroud up front, and stepped up to slot the Blues into a 1-0 lead in the first half with a superb penalty kick.

As well as that, Hazard has removed Ander Herrera as a threat in midfield by dragging him into positions he doesn’t want to be in, Shearer has explained.

The former Newcastle striker believes that with Herrera man-marking Hazard, it is the Chelsea player winning the duel at the moment with his intelligent movement.

By staying close to his strike partner Giroud and the other United defenders, it takes Herrera out of the game as a midfield option, with Shearer’s analysis certainly damning for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who seems to have got his game plan horribly wrong so far.

‘What you do is, do exactly what Hazard’s doing – go and stand near the centre-halves,’ Shearer said on the BBC at half time.

‘You’ve not got three defenders – Herrera, Jones and Smalling marking Hazard and Giroud. It’s working every time for them … United are virtually playing with ten men because Herrera’s not affecting the game whatsoever.’