Diego Maradona has advised Barcelona to make a move for Napoli and Senegal star Kalidou Koulibaly, a player who is also a target for fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Don Balon are stating that the Argentina legend views Koulibaly as the perfect replacement for Gerard Pique once the Spaniard departs the Camp Nou, and that Real Madrid are also keen on making a move for the Senegalese international.

It’s been reported in the past by RAI Sport, as translated by the Metro, that Napoli are only willing to let Koulibaly leave the club if they receive an offer for around €120M, a fee that would be a world-record for a defender.

Since joining Napoli from Belgian side Genk in 2014, Koulibaly has slowly improved himself to be one of the best centre backs in Italy.

The 26-year-old has played a key part in Napoli coming ever-so-close to being crowned Italian champions these past few seasons, with the defender scoring the winner away to Juventus earlier this season as Napoli took a step closer to overthrowing the Old Lady at the stop of the Serie A table.

The player’s fantastic ability to read the game, combined with his immense physical prowess, has seen some label him as one of the most able and best centre backs in Europe, a fair shout to say the least.

If Barcelona are serious about improving their squad, they should probably listen to Maradona and make a move for Koulibaly before another one of Europe’s top clubs snatches him up.