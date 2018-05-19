Former Arsenal captain William Gallas said the potential appointment of Mikel Arteta would be surprising, according to The Express.

The Express say that Arteta has spoken with the Gunners this week and reportedly agreed a deal to become boss on Friday.

However, The BBC said yesterday that the former Arsenal skipper is one of four candidates the club has been linked with taking charge at the helm in north London.

Former captain Patrick Vieira, ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri are amongst the others, however, the bookmakers have put Arteta as the firm favourite to take the job.

Gallas has warned that the prospect of transitioning from assistant coach to manager would prove to be a completely different task – given Arteta has no previous managerial experience.

“I’d be surprised,” Gallas told Sky Sports, as reported by the Evening Standard.

“I don’t know him as a manager.

“But yeah I would be surprised because he’s never been in charge as a manager.

“Yeah he was assistant coach with Guardiola but it’s completely different when you are in charge of 24 players. You have to manage 24 players.”

Arteta spent five years playing for the Gunners before his retirement in 2016 and following in the footsteps of Wenger will be major task.

However, his former manager believes he has all the right attributes to be a success at the Emirates.

Wenger told Bein Sports: “Overall he has the qualities but I don’t want to influence that publicly.”

“I believe it is important they make their choice in an objective way and after made that decision I will support him.”