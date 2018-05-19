Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has hinted that he still may be forced to leave the club even if his Blues side are victorious in their FA Cup final against Man United on Saturday.

The Mirror are reporting that the Italian has accepted the fact that he still may be sacked from his position at Stamford Bridge even is he manages to win the club their first FA Cup trophy since 2012.

MORE: Chelsea line up £83million double transfer to deal potential blow to Arsenal and Manchester United

Speaking before the final, Conte stated that “as you know very well, our job is very difficult. Sometimes you can win but the club decides to sack you anyway because they have a reason to do this”.

Since taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016, Conte has had a massive impact on the club and the Premier League in general in just a few years.

In his first season at the club, the Italian played a huge part in his side breaking numerous records on their way to claiming the fifth Premier League title of the club’s history.

Despite this, the club have been nowhere near their best this campaign, with the west London side finishing outside the Champions League places in the league, with a win in the FA Cup final being the only thing that can save their below par campaign.

If the Blues do end up beating United on Saturday, it’ll be a bittersweet victory if Conte does in fact end up leaving the club.