According to The Sun, Manchester City may make an audacious £100m bid for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard if the Belgium chooses to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 27-year-old seemingly warned Chelsea that he wants them to strengthen the squad this summer before he commits his future and signs a new contract.

READ MORE: France legend gives Chelsea hope of sealing Manchester United transfer raid

Hazard has two years left to run on his deal and should he fail to commit to the club – there is no doubt that a host of Europe’s top clubs will be after his signature.

Pep Guardiola appeared on Sky’s Monday Night Football special with Gary Neville and said the club would only look to strengthen in one or two areas; and the potential purchase of Hazard would further add to City’s riches of attacking talent.

A couple of months ago the Belgium star said: “I am going to finish the Premier League competition first and then play the World Cup and then I will leave on holiday,

“Then we will see what happens next. I do not think about it yet. I have another two years [on my] contract with Chelsea where I am very happy.”

Real Madrid have continually been linked with Hazard and he has never hidden his admiration for Los Blancos’ manager Zinedine Zidane.

Here are the bookies’ favourite below.

Latest Eden Hazard next club odds

To stay at Chelsea – 4/6

To leave Chelsea – 11/10

Real Madrid – 11/8

Man City – 12/1

Man Utd – 25/1

Barcelona – 28/1