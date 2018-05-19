Liverpool 2018/19 away kit leaked and it’s absolutely hideous

Liverpool always seem to do weird away and third kits and their 2018/19 effort is very much in keeping with that recent tradition.

The Reds played in their new home strip on the final day of the Premier League season against Brighton, and we can have no complaints about that – it’s a classy effort.

This, however, leaked by FootyHeadlines is a monstrosity, with most of the shirt purple splashed with orange text that just doesn’t work at all and really has no relevance to anything in Liverpool’s history.

Fans have been sharing some other pictures of a white away kit, so it remains to be seen if this is the first choice change away from home or the third option.

Hopefully it’s the latter as we really don’t want to see such a top team donning such an ugly kit too often next season.

Jokes aside, as long as Liverpool can keep hold of the world class Mohamed Salah up front and play this kind of expansive football again next season, few will be *too* bothered, even by this weird kit.