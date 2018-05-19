Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane explains why he’s “f**cked” ahead of Champions League final vs Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes he’s ‘f**cked’ in terms of team selection decisions ahead of the Champions League final with Liverpool.

The French tactician will no doubt have some big decisions to make for his starting line up on the day, while some members of his squad won’t even make the bench.

That means potential heartache for some big names in this Los Blancos squad, with Zidane admitting it’s hard for him knowing he’ll have to do that to some of his players.

‘I have 24 players available and I’m f*****,’ Zidane is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

‘Sorry, but I can’t find a better word, because there are players that will stay in Madrid and not come with us for the last two games.

‘That’s the hardest part for me.’

Real should be clear favourites for this match after winning the Champions League for the last two seasons in a row, though Liverpool have been a joy to watch in the competition this season.

The Reds have blown teams away on occasion and cannot be taken lightly, but we’ll have to wait and see if Madrid’s experience and big-game management that has served them so well at this level can do the trick again.