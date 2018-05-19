Manchester United have pre-contract agreement to seal transfer of powerful forward

Manchester United have reportedly struck a pre-contract agreement with Benfica forward Anderson Talisca in what looks a hugely promising transfer development for the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho’s side may have lost the FA Cup final today, but one can be confident they’ll be back as a force in the transfer market this summer with more big-name additions.

United have brought in marquee purchases such as Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez in recent times and the addition of Talisca would be another promising signing in a bid to complete this struggling squad.

The Brazilian has been prolific with Benfica and loan club Besiktas, netting 57 times in the last four seasons, earning a reputation for being strong, fast and powering in goals with his hammer of a left foot.

Talisca, Manchester United’le ön protokol imzaladı.. — Fırat Günayer (@firatgunayer) May 19, 2018

Flaş!

Beşiktaş, Talisca’nın bonservisini alarak, Manu’ya satmak için, Benfica ile çok sıkı pazarlık halinde.. — Fırat Günayer (@firatgunayer) May 19, 2018

According to journalist Firat Gunayer, the 24-year-old has signed an agreement with United, though this seems to rely on Benfica and Besiktas also agreeing on a deal with each other, most likely with the Turkish side signing the loanee permanently before selling him on.

It is slightly unclear at this stage how things will pan out, but it seems United have a deal in place to sign Talisca if he is indeed available this summer.

Given the poor form of Sanchez since his January move from Arsenal, it is little surprise to see Mourinho in the market for another attacking midfield player.