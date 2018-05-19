Manchester United are reportedly already in negotiations to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid right-back Sime Vrsaljko this summer.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in almost every area of their squad after a disappointing season that saw them finish as runners-up in both the Premier League and the FA Cup final.

According to the Daily Mirror, United have already got to work on signings for next season by opening talks with Atletico over a £35million deal for Vrsaljko – which looks a steal in this current market.

The Croatia international would be a fine long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia on the right-hand side of United’s defence, with the veteran Ecuadorian a popular figure at Old Trafford, but surely past his peak by now.

Manchester City brought in three new full-backs last summer with moves for Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo, and while some scoffed at their spending at the time, it did vastly improve their options in that problem position and help deliver the title.

United could do with a similar makeover in that department after being a very distant second to City in the league this term and struggling to really play the kind of football their fans have grown accustomed to.