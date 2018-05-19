Manchester City to launch sensational swoop for €57m Manchester United target

Manchester City are looking to launch an audacious swoop for a Manchester United target in what could be a huge blow for the Red Devils.

Manchester City are preparing a €57m swoop for Man United target and Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

Last month the Independent reported that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho had set Jorginho as a key target with the midfielder appearing to be imperative to United in order to improve their squad.

However, in recent weeks Man City and Pep Guardiola have emerged as contenders looking to secure the midfielder’s signature and they now could be launching a spectacular swoop for the midfielder.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has reported that Guardiola and City are preparing a €57m pursuit for the Napoli midfielder who has been a standout star in Serie A this season.

Napoli were able to challenge Juventus this season for the Serie A title and almost toppled the Turin club’s dominance within Italian football. At one point, Napoli were just a point within Juve but were unable to clinch the title with results in the last month of the season falling out of their favour.

Jorginho is a highly-rated holding midfielder and will likely come into the City side to challenge Fernandinho and also to replace the departing Yaya Toure if Guardiola does secure the Naploi midfielder.