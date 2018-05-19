Manchester United’s starting eleven to face Chelsea in today’s FA Cup was reportedly been leaked with one key star missing out.

READ ALSO: Manchester United and Liverpool both make contact over transfer for unsettled £70m star

Reports surfacing this afternoon suggested that Romelu Lukaku will not start for Manchester United vs Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Manchester Evening News picked up on various reports making the rounds on social media that suggested that United will start with the following starting eleven; De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Sanchez.

It subsequently means that Belgian talisman Romelu Lukaku has been unable to regain sufficient fitness levels to start at Wembley this evening in a must-win final for Jose Mourinho’s side. Both Chelsea and United have been unable to secure any silverware this season with Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho’s seasons appearing to hinge on today’s result.

The team leak news may have surfaced from reports this afternoon that the Red Devils’ line-up had been revealed by the BBC in their build-up coverage to today’s big event.

The Mirror reported this afternoon that BBC presenter Dan Walker showed viewers around the United dressing room in which the United player’s shirts appeared to be arranged in a very particular order.

The leaked news proved to be correct after United announced their starting eleven with no Lukaku. Chris Smalling and Phil Jones were also chosen at centre-back by Jose Mourinho.