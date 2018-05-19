Arsenal to interview potential Mikel Arteta rival on Monday

Arsenal will reportedly speak with legendary Gunners striker Thierry Henry on Monday as he sets his sights on rivalling Mikel Arteta for the manager’s job.

Arsene Wenger has just left his position as Arsenal manager after an incredible 22 years in charge, and Arteta has recently looked the favourite to replace him.

BBC Sport are among the many sources suggesting Arteta, who also played for and captained the club, is the favourite for the role, though their report also doesn’t entirely rule out a move for a bigger name in Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri.

The latest from the Daily Mail, however, is that Henry is ready to present his ideas to the club’s board when they meet on Monday.

It remains to be seen if the Frenchman can win them round, but it’s claimed by the Mail that he isn’t prepared to take on a lesser role at the Emirates Stadium.

This follows a report from the Independent that Henry could be targeted for Arteta’s backroom team as the club try to ease doubts over Arteta’s appointment by surrounding him with big names.

Most Arsenal fans would surely just prefer the club to go all out for someone like Allegri, with major change needed after a difficult final few years of Wenger’s reign.

Arteta and Henry are both inexperienced and would be taking on their first jobs as managers by replacing Wenger, which seems a huge first step to be taking, and a massive gamble from the Gunners on what looks to be such a crucial decision.