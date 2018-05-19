The CEO of a huge Champions League club has revealed when a Liverpool star is likely to officially join his club.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will hopefully join Juventus after the Champions League final according to Beppe Marotta.

Marotta is the CEO of the Turin giants and he has offered positive and encouraging words for Juventus fans ahead of the possible arrival of Emre Can from Liverpool.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has reported comments form Marotta in which the general manager of Juve discussed the likely timeline of Can joining the Serie A champions.

“In the past year, there is great optimism regarding Emre Can. We hope to confirm his signing after the Champions League finale.”

Despite speculation linking Can with a move to Juve he is likely to have his eyes firmly on next weekend’s Champions League final. The Liverpool midfielder faces a battle to regain fitness in time to be fit for the clash against Real Madrid in Kiev.

The Independent reported this week that the German has rejoined the Liverpool training camp. The midfielder is likely to feel that he can earn a place within the Liverpool side with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian firmly out of the clash through injury.

Can has made over 20 appearances for Liverpool this season in the Premier League despite sustained periods on the sidelines through injury and is likely to be a huge miss for Jurgen Klopp if he does depart for Juventus this season.