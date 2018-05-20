Arsenal ace appears to confirm imminent double transfer

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka appears to have confirmed two imminent signings for the Gunners just days after the transfer window officially opened.

The Switzerland international has surprisingly been seen ‘liking’ a comment on Instagram that stated two rumoured deals recently reported as being targeted by the club were now done.

A number of sources have linked Arsenal with Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu, with the Sun among those, and also talking up a move for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Of course, Xhaka is not necessarily any kind of authority on Arsenal’s transfer business, but it does seem strange that he would seek to draw attention to himself over these potential additions, as it’s obvious he would.

These signings certainly seem to fit the bill for Arsenal at the moment after a difficult season notable for their shortcomings in defence.

Per Mertesacker has also now retired from playing, while Laurent Koscielny has a long-term injury, according to the Independent.