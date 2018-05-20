Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Jamie Vardy as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who’s set to join Barcelona in the summer.

The Sun are reporting that Los Rojiblancos has identified Vardy as one of the players they would like to replace the Frenchman, and that Barcelona are prepared to activate the player’s £89M release clause in the summer and bring him to the Camp Nou.

MORE: Barcelona set to be raided by Premier League side as club eye up £18M transfer swoop for Blaugrana star

The news outlet are also reporting that the England international caught the eye of manager Diego Simeone during the club’s Champions League quarter final against Leicester in the 2016/17 season.

Since emerging onto the scene with Leicester during their 2014/15 season, Vardy has slowly become one of the most lethal and feared strikers in the whole of England.

In 142 appearances in the Premier League, the England star has managed to clock up a total of 62 goals and 25 assists, a fantastic record for a player who was playing non-league football just a few years prior.

Vardy’s best season came in the 2015/16 campaign, as he hit 24 goals to help guide Leicester to their first every Premier League title in a season to remember for Foxes supporters.

If Griezmann does end up joining Barca, Atletico may very well have a fine replacement for the Frenchman in the form of Foxes star Vardy.