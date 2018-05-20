Barcelona have reportedly set a €100M asking price on the head of French international Ousmane Dembele, with the club eyeing up moves for Marcos Alonso, Fabian Ruiz and Joshua Kimmich to improve the overall quality of their squad.

According to RAC1, as translated by Don Balon, Barcelona have offered Dembele’s services to a number of Europe’s top clubs, and that they have set a €100M asking price on the head of the youngster.

The news outlet are also reporting that the club want to use this money to improve their squad as a whole, and that players such as Kimmich, Alonso and Ruiz are being eyed up by the Spanish giants.

Despite originally struggling to adapt to life at the Camp Nou following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, Dembele seems to finally be finding his feet with the Spanish giants.

In 23 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana this season, the youngster managed to bag a total of four goals and eight assists, a considerable return considering just how injury prone the player’s been this season.

The 21-year-old showed fans what he’s truly capable of in Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Villarreal earlier this month, as the Frenchman bagged two fantastic goals to help the club carry on their remarkable unbeaten streak.

If Barcelona have in fact set an asking price on Dembele’s head, they may regretting setting it so low in the near future should the player end up leaving for this price.