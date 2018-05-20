A surprise Chelsea star has emerged as their FA Cup top goalscorer this season and expressed a superb reaction upon hearing the news.

Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi in now on loan at Borussia Dortmund but still managed to claim Chelsea’s top scorer spot within the FA Cup this season.

Antonio Conte’s side sealed an impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final yesterday thanks to a first-half penalty from Eden Hazard on the 22nd minute.

Due to the low-scoring nature of the final it meant that not a single Chelsea player was able to rival Batshuayi’s goal scoring tally in the completion that he had already set before leaving for Bundesliga side Dortmund at the end of January.

The Belgian forward has just three goals in the FA Cup this season, but this was enough to see him crowned as Chelsea’s top scorer in the competition.

Batshuayi’s three goals came in just 245 minutes of football in the competition with the Dortmund striker only needing 8 shots in the FA Cup this season to be crowned Chelsea’s top goalscorer.

Batshuayi appeared to be just as surprised as us upon learning the news that he was Chelsea’s top scorer in their cup winning campaign.

The Belgian responded brilliantly to a fan on twitter breaking the news to Batshuayi by replying “Lol really?”