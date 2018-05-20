Video: Philippe Coutinho scores trademark screamer for Barcelona that has Liverpool fans wishing he could play next week

Philippe Coutinho has scored an absolute worldie for Barcelona against Real Sociedad this evening.

Picking the ball up just inside the opponents’ half, the Brazil international beats a couple of players before unleashing a perfect curling effort beyond the powerless goalkeeper.

Liverpool fans saw Coutinho score a fair few like this during his time at Anfield, and it must be one of his best:

Unsurprisingly, with Liverpool coming up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final next week, a fair few Reds fans have taken to Twitter calling for his return!

