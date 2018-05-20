Ernesto Valverde has requested that the Barcelona board make a move for Villarreal and Spain star Samu Castillejo, a player he wants to replace Denis Suarez in his Barca squad for next season.

Don Balon are stating that the Blaugrana boss wants Castillejo to replace Suarez in his side next year, and that Suarez’s future looks to be lying away from the Camp Nou.

The news outlet are also stating that a move for Castillejo may not be the best for his career, as he may find himself on the bench at the Camp Nou more often than not, something that may seriously harm his development.

Despite being just 23, Castillejo has already managed to establish himself as one of the most dangerous and exciting wide players in La Liga.

The Spaniard really came into his own this season, scoring six and assisting seven in 30 league appearances to help the ‘Yellow Submarine’ achieve a fifth-place finish in La Liga.

The player is a joy to watch, with his rapid pace and fantastic dribbling ability often getting fans at the Estadio de la Ceramica off their seats time and time again.

If Barcelona do end up replacing Suarez with Castillejo, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of role the 23-year-old plays in Valverde’s squad next season.