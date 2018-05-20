Marco Asensio is reportedly eager to hold showdown talks with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane regarding his future at the club due to the midfielder being unhappy with the amount of minutes he’s getting.

Don Balon are reporting that the Spaniard is keen to meet with the Frenchman after Los Blancos’ Champions League final against Liverpool so he can have a clear idea as to what Zidane has planned for him regarding next season.

The news outlet have also reported that Asensio is after more game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and that if he doesn’t get it, he will request to the club to let him secure a transfer away.

Asensio has proven himself to be one of the brightest and best young players in Europe these past few years, and one that is definitely capable of claiming a starting place in Los Blancos’ side.

In all competitions this season, the Spanish international managed to bag a total of 11 goals and six assists in 52 appearances, a decent return when you consider the player was made to come off the bench in a fair amount of these games.

If Real Madrid are smart, they’d do everything they can in order to keep Asensio at the club, as the Spanish star will definitely help Los Blancos prepare for life without Cristiano Ronaldo once the Portuguese star finally departs the club.