Manchester United have reportedly made a £35million bid to seal the transfer of Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca ahead of Premier League rivals Liverpool.

This is according to Portuguese source O Jogo, translated by the Metro, with the likes of Everton and Wolves also credited with an interest in the Benfica attacker, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Besiktas.

While United don’t have an obviously urgent need to sign more attacking midfield players, their interest in Talisca should serve as something of a warning to January signing Alexis Sanchez after his poor performance in yesterday’s FA Cup final.

The Chile international made barely any impact for the Red Devils at Wembley as Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners, and this follows a string of unconvincing displays since his move from Arsenal in the middle of the season.

Talisca is a similar style of player who could rival him for that spot in behind the main centre-forward at Old Trafford, and on current form he may be an upgrade.

Sanchez will certainly know he has to up his game next season if Talisca is brought in or he’ll increasingly just find himself watching on from the bench.