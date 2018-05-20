‘Welcome to Manchester United’ – fans convinced £80m transfer has moved a step closer tonight

Manchester United fans and indeed other football tweeters seem pretty convinced tonight that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a step closer to a transfer away from Lazio.

The Serie A side were beaten 3-2 at home by Inter Milan in a dramatic game to hand the visitors that final Champions League qualification spot in Italy.

MORE: Jose Mourinho orders Manchester United to sign Premier League star after highlighting major weakness against Chelsea

It’s already been reported by the Sun that United are close to finalising a deal to sign Lazio starlet Milinkovic-Savic for around £80million, but their lack of Champions League football should in theory help the Red Devils’ cause.

The Serbia international looks a superb talent who could really add something to Jose Mourinho’s squad after a frustrating season at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba hasn’t really hit top form for United, while Michael Carrick will retire this summer and Marouane Fellaini is heading towards the end of his contract.

That means the signing of a top midfielder like Milinkovic-Savic looks a priority for the club, and fans seem convinced this result should be the final thing to push him out of the Stadio Olimpico exit door…

Lazio not in the Champions League. Milinkovic-Savic definitely on the move. Do your thing Woodward #MUFC — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 20, 2018

Milinkovic Savic to MUFC confirmed — Michael 🔴⚫️ (@MartialLaw90) May 20, 2018

MILINKOVIC-SAVIC WELCOME TO MANCHESTER UNITED — SerbianSavic (@UtdSerbianSavic) May 20, 2018

Looks like Milinkovic-Savic is gonna be a lot cheaper this summer thanks to Lazio bricking it in the final match. — Styles T (@MeCrazyMatt) May 20, 2018

That’s just knocked £15m off Milinkovic Savic — 🇧🇷 (@SambaSandro) May 20, 2018

#LazioInter That's it! Milinkovic-Savic come to Man Utd, you deserve Champions League glamour. And we NEED you haha — Matheus de Matos (@matheus_mmds) May 20, 2018