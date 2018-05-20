‘Welcome to Manchester United’ – fans convinced £80m transfer has moved a step closer tonight

Manchester United fans and indeed other football tweeters seem pretty convinced tonight that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a step closer to a transfer away from Lazio.

The Serie A side were beaten 3-2 at home by Inter Milan in a dramatic game to hand the visitors that final Champions League qualification spot in Italy.

It’s already been reported by the Sun that United are close to finalising a deal to sign Lazio starlet Milinkovic-Savic for around £80million, but their lack of Champions League football should in theory help the Red Devils’ cause.

The Serbia international looks a superb talent who could really add something to Jose Mourinho’s squad after a frustrating season at Old Trafford.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be a superb signing for Manchester United

Paul Pogba hasn’t really hit top form for United, while Michael Carrick will retire this summer and Marouane Fellaini is heading towards the end of his contract.

That means the signing of a top midfielder like Milinkovic-Savic looks a priority for the club, and fans seem convinced this result should be the final thing to push him out of the Stadio Olimpico exit door…

