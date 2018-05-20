Jose Mourinho wants five new faces in £250million Manchester United spending spree

Manchester United are ready to spend big in the transfer market this summer after a disappointing season without silverware.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, and rarely looked like having enough in them to win the game at Wembley.

MORE: Manchester United rival Real Madrid for audacious €200million transfer

It seems clear change is needed at Old Trafford and the Daily Mirror report that Jose Mourinho wants even more spending, possibly as much as £250million on five new players this summer.

In defence, the Mirror mentions Juventus left-back Alex Sandro and Tottenham centre-half Toby Alderweireld as targets for United, and both look ideal to solve problem areas for the team.

In midfield, United are set to pick from Shakhtar Donetsk ace Fred, Napoli’s Jorginho and Jean Seri of Nice, according to the Mirror’s report.

Finally, the report also mentions interest in Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale to possibly strengthen in attack.

If United can bring in five of those six names mentioned, they would certainly look considerably stronger than this season and more ready to take the fight to Manchester City in next season’s title race.

United finished 19 points behind the champions this term and despite already investing a lot in this squad, it may be that one more big transfer window is needed to turn the team into champions again.