Manchester United warn Jose Mourinho he faces the SACK unless THIS happens

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been warned he faces the sack next season if the club finish without silverware again.

The Red Devils have just ended a disappointing campaign in 2017/18, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday after a tame display at Wembley.

MORE: Manchester United star won’t rule out transfer as he opens up on relationship with Jose Mourinho

This is likely to spark a spending spree at Old Trafford this summer, with reports that as much as £250million could be splashed out on five new players for Mourinho.

However, the Daily Mirror report that club chiefs such as Ed Woodward will not tolerate another season without a trophy at United.

This is a big worry for the Portuguese tactician as he looks to be showing signs of losing his touch at the highest level.

Mourinho has long been one of the finest managers in the world, winning major honours at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

However, things have not worked out for him at United and he also endured a nightmare end to his second stint at Stamford Bridge.

Time may now be running out for the Special one at Old Trafford.