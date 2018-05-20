Manchester United working on promising midfielder transfer, club want £52.5million

Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal to seal the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred this summer in a £52.5million deal.

The Red Devils’ chances of signing the highly-rated Brazilian may have been given a boost by the fact that Manchester City are focusing their attention on signing Napoli’s Jorginho in that position, according to the Telegraph.

United fans will be pleased to see the club already looking to strengthen for next season, with the Red Devils only just beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

It seems clear the club are intent on pushing forward next season and the Telegraph’s report suggests they could be set to strengthen in a real problem position.

Paul Pogba’s form is a big concern, as is Michael Carrick’s retirement and Marouane Fellaini’s contract situation.

This means the addition of Fred could do wonders for United’s hopes next season, while £52.5m looks a real potential bargain in this current market.