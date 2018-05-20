£88m superstar agrees mega deal to join Barcelona after Lionel Messi calls him to encourage the transfer

Lionel Messi will welcome a star to Barcelona with open arms after the player in question has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, much to the delight of Lionel Messi.

CalcioMercato have translated a report from Mundo Deportivo which suggests that the French forward has already agreed initial contract agreements to join the Camp Nou. The report suggests that Griezmann will earn an audacious €15m-per-year.

The news of Griezmann’s contractual agreements feels like an inevitable one with the French forward having been so heavily linked with a move to the La Liga champions over the past few months.

Griezmann starred in a 3-0 Europa League final victory over Marseille last week in which the Frenchman scored twice. This however looks to be his final major contribution to the Spanish side.

A separate report from the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has stated that Lionel Messi will welcome Griezmann with open arms. The Argentine magician has reportedly contacted Griezmann ahead of the move to tell him that the Barcelona dressing room will warmly welcome him to the Camp Nou.

The fee that Barca are likely to pay for the French forward is likely to be in the region of £88m according to a report from the Mirror with the La Liga champions ready to trigger Griezmann’s release clause.