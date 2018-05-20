Xabi Alonso is a reported target for Mikel Arteta in his backroom team if he is to become the new Arsenal manager this summer, according to sources in Spain.

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder was a legend in his playing days and worked under a number of the finest managerial minds in the game.

MORE: Arsenal close in on €20million transfer as Sven Mislintat works his magic

It remains to be seen, however, if he will take up an offer from Arsenal as he’s also wanted at one of his other old clubs Real Sociedad, according to Don Balon.

Arsenal fans would surely love to see a big name like Alonso on their books, even if he remains completely unproven as a coach.

While there remains a healthy degree of scepticism around Arteta’s appointment, surrounding him with big names could be a decent way to appease the Gunners’ fan-base.

Arteta has spent two seasons working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, while Alonso also played under the Spaniard as well as under Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez – so something must have rubbed off.