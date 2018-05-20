Real Madrid to offer €200million plus two players to PSG in bid to seal Neymar transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try a stunning offer to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar in an ambitious move.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos could try an offer they deem to be worth around €400million in total, with €200m of that coming in cash and two players moving to PSG in return.

The Spanish outlet report that the duo likely to be offered would be Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos, in what could prove some astute business by PSG if they accept it.

While the marquee signing of Neymar from Barcelona last summer generated a great deal of excitement at the time, it’s unclear if the Brazil international has really strengthened this side sufficiently.

One player alone may not be worth so much fuss, and having some money to spend whilst adding quality performers and experienced winners like Bale and Kroos to their ranks could actually give them a more well-rounded squad overall.

Both have been involved in Real’s recent Champions League wins, and their presence could well help PSG take that step closer to lifting the most coveted trophy in European football themselves.