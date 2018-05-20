£35m star confirms he has release clause and wants Liverpool transfer

AC Milan attacking midfielder Suso has revealed he has a release clause in his contract and that he’d like to seal a transfer back to Liverpool at some point in the future.

The 24-year-old has impressed since leaving Anfield in 2015, becoming a star player for Milan and one of the most exciting attacking players in Serie A.

MORE: Barcelona desperate to get rid of Liverpool transfer target as soon as possible

Liverpool must regret letting such a superb talent leave the club instead of showing more faith in him at the time, but they have been linked with a move to re-sign him on a number of occasions.

Calciomercato have previously reported of the Reds’ desire to bring him back, and that his release clause is worth £35million.

While Suso has not stated how much his release fee is, he has confirmed he has one and also opened the door to a return to Liverpool later in his career.

Still, he also insisted he’s happy at the San Siro for the time being.

‘I’ll never forget my experience at Liverpool,’ the Spain international told the Guardian.

‘Premier League football is different, I would call it special: I would like to play for Liverpool again some day. I grew up there and it is a big club.

‘I’m very happy at Milan. Always when there are rumours about me leaving I reiterate that I am happy here and I think the club is with me.

‘I have a release clause and that was something both the club and my agent wanted. If the club wants to continue to be among the top sides and count on me then I am here for them.’

Liverpool could do with a signing like Suso as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January.