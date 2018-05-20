Manchester United ace deletes his social media after abuse following FA Cup final defeat vs Chelsea

Manchester United ace deletes his social media after abuse following FA Cup final defeat vs Chelsea

A Manchester United ace has deleted his Instagram following FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, and it’s not who you would expect it to be.

Jose Mourinho has deleted his Instagram with the Manchester United boss apparently unable to deal with abuse following defeat vs Chelsea.

Oh, Jose. The self-proclaimed special one has enough – of Instagram, not managing Manchester United, yet.

It appears that the Portuguese boss was unable to deal with the criticism and abuse that came his way following FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea at Wembley yesterday.

Antonio Conte orchestrated a 1-0 victory over Mourinho’s men thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty on the 22nd minute after the Belgian had been fouled by Phil Jones inside the United box.

It would appear that Mourinho then inevitably revived pelters on his Instagram account following the defeat and the United boss responded by simply deleting his account.

Jose Mourinho deleted his Instagram following defeat to Chelsea
It isn’t the first time that Mourinho has turned his back on a burning house, the fashion in which he left Chelsea certainly springs to mind as a similar tone.

Given the petulant nature of Mourinho it is no surprise that he has reacted to yesterday’s loss in a style reminiscent of a 15-year-old girl following lunch-time relationship drama.

Fans took to social media this morning to suggest that the United boss simply could not handle the abuse that was coming his way following yesterday’s loss.

