After a thrilling win over Lazio to secure Champions League football on Sunday night, Inter striker Mauro Icardi delivered an update on his future.

The Argentine forward finished the campaign as joint top goalscorer in Serie A alongside Ciro Immobile, but more importantly, his penalty at the Stadio Olimpico helped seal a dramatic 3-2 victory over their rivals to leapfrog them on the last day of the season to claim fourth spot.

That in turn sends them back to Europe’s top table next season, and it’s likely that that could play an important factor in his decision on his future.

As noted by The Sun, Icardi has been paired with a move to Man Utd and Chelsea this summer, and having established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, it’s no surprise he’s gaining such interest with a price-tag of £50m+ being touted in the report.

The 25-year-old has scored 107 goals in 182 games for the Nerazzurri since he joined them in 2013, and based on these comments, he may not have any intention of ending his journey with Luciano Spalletti’s side any time soon.

” My future? We now have two months to discuss the matter. My objective was to do well and to play UCL football. We will discuss the matter and we will see what is best for Inter,” he told Sky Sport Italia, as reported by Calciomercato.

“I would be very happy to play for Inter but if my future is meant to be somewhere else, then I will evaluate the opportunities. Stay calm, I am very happy here at Inter and I even acquired a new house here in Milano.”

That would suggest that he is settling in the city and is eyeing a long-term future with Inter, but naturally, his coy remark about evaluating opportunities does leave the door open too which potentially gives interested parties a reason to continue to monitor his situation over the summer.

Inter will be desperate to avoid losing him given his impact and leadership as captain, while both United and Chelsea could certainly do with bolstering their attacking options for next season as both have struggled to greatly impress in that regard this past year.