With his contract set to expire this summer, Liverpool midfielder Emre Can looks set to be on his way out as speculation claims he’s ready to join Juventus next week onwards.

The Turin giants aren’t seemingly in need of too many reinforcements considering they landed their seventh consecutive Serie A title and a fourth straight Coppa Italia this past season.

Nevertheless, with Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Claudio Marchisio all on the wrong side of 30, the one thing that coach Massimiliano Allegri does arguably need is longer-term options to sustain their success.

That is likely what they’re going to get with Can, as The Guardian report that he will secure a move to Juventus after the Champions League final, and will put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Bianconeri.

Liverpool are set to welcome Naby Keita to Anfield this summer, as per the club’s official site, and given they’ve marched on in Europe with Can sidelined by a back injury in recent months, there is a strong argument to suggest that they might not miss him too much.

Nevertheless, at just 24 years of age, he’ll only likely improve and mature as a player, and especially given that they’re losing him for nothing, it will surely be a disappointment and a source of frustration that they haven’t even been able to profit off him having played a key role in developing his game since he arrived in 2014.

Based on the Guardian report, coupled with talk that Can could return to play a part against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday as he pushes on with his recovery from injury, as noted by The Express, it remains to be seen if he has already made his last appearance for Liverpool or if he could still go out with a memorable finale.