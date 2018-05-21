‘No longer a serious club’ – Arsenal slammed for picking Unai Emery and one other major decision tonight

Arsenal fans are mostly taking the Unai Emery news pretty badly, to be honest.

While Gooners were sceptical about Mikel Arteta due to his lack of experience, there at least seemed to be a long-term vision in place involving a promising young coach with an obvious connection to the club from his playing days.

MORE: Why Arsenal look set to appoint Unai Emery instead of Mikel Arteta

BBC Sport now report that Emery is the leading candidate to replace Arsene Wenger this summer after leaving his role at Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s not all that’s got Arsenal fans rattled though, with many also extremely displeased to see Petr Cech has been given the number one shirt for next season.

The Czech Republic goalkeeper has looked past his best for some time now and many would surely agree a new signing is needed in that position.

Bernd Leno has been linked as a possible replacement by the Daily Mirror, and while a squad number change doesn’t automatically rule that out, it signals that Cech is very much still the first choice at the Emirates Stadium.

Please pray for Arsenal fans during this difficult time…

