Two Arsenal managerial candidates have the same issue with taking the job at the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to latest reports on the saga over who will replace Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman stepped down as Gunners boss at the end of this season, bringing to an end an incredible 22-year reign in north London that brought some memorable results, goals, players and trophies.

However, things turned sour in the latter part of Wenger’s time with the club and it seems clear it is now time for a change, with Mikel Arteta linked by many media outlets as the most likely successor to Wenger.

Things may have taken a surprise turn, though, as the Daily Star report that Arteta and fellow candidate Patrick Vieira have been discussing the lack of control over transfers being offered by the club.

The report states Vieira was particularly astounded by this, and Arteta’s own reservations about the position have risen since talking about it with the fellow former Arsenal player.

The Daily Star also mention Arsenal possibly looking at Unai Emery after his departure from PSG, with Spanish football expert Guillem Balague also tweeting that this is a possibility.