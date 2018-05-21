Chelsea are reportedly lining up an ambitious summer transfer window move for Bayern Munich striker and rumoured Liverpool target Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has been one of Europe’s most prolific centre-forwards in recent times, scoring an impressive 151 goals in 195 games for Bayern.

It’s clear he’d be a major upgrade on Alvaro Morata, who has endured a tough first season in English football after joining Chelsea from Real Madrid last summer.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea could try to raise funds for the £100million-rated Lewandowski by offloading Morata after just one season.

This seems sensible business that would land them with a genuinely world class striker again after what now looks an ill-advised sale of Diego Costa back to Atletico Madrid.

The Daily Star also recently linked Lewandowski with Liverpool and other clubs, and it would no doubt be great to see the 29-year-old in the Premier League.

It’s not been a great day for Morata, who was also left out of Spain’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.