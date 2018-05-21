Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial with the Evening Standard saying the north London club are monitoring his situation at Old Trafford closely.

The Sun reported recently that Martial’s future at the club is unclear with Jose Mourinho looking to sell a host of stars this summer and Martial would command a £70m, as per the report.

Martial has found himself on the fringes of the Utd starting XI with January signing Alexis Sanchez playing in the Frenchman’s left forward position.

The Evening Standard report that despite moving to Old Trafford for £36m just three years ago, the 22-year-old is of interest to Spurs with Pochettino looking to create a strike partnership with Harry Kane.

They report that the Argentine coach could use the Frenchman from the left or behind Kane in the No 10 position.

A partnership of that potential could be a tantalising prospect and Martial would be sure to provide the Englishman more ammunition to add to his impressive goals tally next season.

Martial has nine Premier League goals along with seven assists in 30 appearances this term and – whilst not a bad return – you would expect Pochettino to extract more from his undoubted talent.

However, the Spurs manager is expected to face stiff competition from Chelsea for his signature with the Daily Mail reporting that the club are in talks to sign him from Utd.

It should be an interesting summer at Old Trafford with the Metro reporting that the Mourinho will be given a £150m war chest to rebuild his squad.