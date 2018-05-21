Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly eager for his side Real Madrid not to secure a deal to bring Bayern Munich and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski to the club in the summer.

Don Balon are stating that the Los Blancos talisman does not want his club to make a move for the Bundesliga hot-shot, and that he would rather the club make a move for either Eden Hazard or Mohamed Salah.

The news outlet are also stating that Ronaldo doesn’t want anyone to be stealing the limelight off him at the Santiago Bernabeu, and thus has urged Madrid not to move for the world class Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has proven himself to be one of the greatest goal scorers in the planet since he emerged onto the scene wit Borussia Dortmund a fair few years ago.

In 195 appearances for Bavarian giants Bayern, the Polish international has managed to score an astonishing 151 goals, as well as bagging 35 goals in that time as well.

The 29-year-old carried on his fantastic career form this campaign, as he managed to bag a total of 41 goals in 48 games, a return that even Ronaldo himself would be proud of.

It’ll be interesting to see if Madrid listen to Ronaldo’s pleas and decided not to make a move for one of the world’s best players in Lewandowski.