Real Madrid consider €100million transfer as Manchester City join running for Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to consider a transfer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey this summer as an alternative to other big names.

The Jamaican starlet is becoming regarded as one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment and seems to be attracting plenty of attention ahead of the summer.

MORE: Video: Leon Bailey scores free-kick screamer for Bayer Leverkusen

The Daily Mirror recently linked him with Liverpool, while ESPN claim Bayern Munich have been in for him.

The latest from Don Balon, however, is that Real Madrid could turn to him in a €100million deal as they consider alternatives to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Don Balon’s report also mentions interest in Eden Hazard, but states that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made him a top target.

Bailey could be a great fit at the Bernabeu if he continues to develop as he has done, though it’s a big move to make for one so young.

The 20-year-old has 12 goals and six assists in all competitions this season and his pace and skill have made him a joy to watch in the Bundesliga.

The Daily Star have also linked Hazard with Manchester City, so it could be wise for Real to start thinking outside the box a bit.

Bailey might not be the ready-made superstar some fans would crave, but he looks to have a bright future in the game and could prove a great long-term investment.