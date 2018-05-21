Barcelona ace Lionel Messi was specifically asked about a potential summer signing on Sunday, and it sounds as though he’s keen on the idea.

As noted by ESPN, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp this summer, provided that the Catalan giants are willing to meet his €100m release clause which is specifically mentioned in the report.

The Frenchman enjoyed another stellar campaign this year to suggest that it would be a sensible addition for Barcelona, as the 27-year-old bagged 29 goals and 15 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Having played a fundamental role in securing second place in La Liga and having won the Europa League, should Griezmann bid farewell this summer, he will have done so in style as he helped Atleti also settle into life in their new home at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Messi has been discussing the possibility of his arrival at Barcelona though, and while he remained coy in so far as avoiding suggesting that the club were definitely pursuing him, he did welcome the idea with open arms as noted in his comments below.

“It’s obvious that I like him,” the Argentine told RAC1, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. “He’s one of the best players in the world right now.

“I don’t know if there’s any real interest, but we’re delighted if the best players come and Griezmann is one of the best.”

Of course, adding world class talent to a squad can never be considered a bad thing as Griezmann would arguably help continue their run of success across all competitions.

However, with Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho also to consider, it’s questionable how Ernesto Valverde either fits them all into one line-up, or keeps them all happy by finding the right balance with his rotation.

First things first for Barcelona fans though, they’ll be waiting to find out if the club will make a major signing this summer.