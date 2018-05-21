Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has seemingly settled on Loris Karius to be his first choice between the posts, but speculation continues to link them with the signing of another goalkeeper.

Karius emerged as Liverpool’s No.1 through the course of the campaign, starting 16 consecutive Premier League games to end the season while also featuring prominently right through their run to the Champions League final.

In turn, having forced Simon Mignolet to the bench, it would appear as though he has nailed that position down to himself and earned the trust of his manager, but according to speculation, Liverpool might have other ideas.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds are willing to offer €40m plus a player in exchange for AC Milan youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has continued to emerge as one of the top starlets in Europe with his performances for the Italian giants since making his breakthrough at 16.

However, he came under fire after initially rejecting a contract offer from the club last summer, but he did eventually pen new terms, as noted by Sky Sports, which seemed to have cleared up his future.

However, costly errors against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final and against Atalanta in Serie A over the past two weeks has led to fresh issues with some supporters, with La Gazzetta dello Sport noting that he had his jersey rejected by some fans in Bergamo last weekend.

Milan secured their return to the Europa League on Sunday, but as reported by Calciomercato, club CEO Marco Fassone has reiterated that although they would prefer to keep hold of their prized asset, he didn’t entirely rule out the chances of seeing Donnarumma leave this summer.

If the interest is genuine, it’s debatable as to whether Liverpool are looking in the right place to strengthen their squad given Karius has proven himself this season. As for Milan, they’ll surely want to avoid losing one of their homegrown youngsters who still has his entire career ahead of him.