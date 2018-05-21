Barcelona line up transfer raid on Manchester United with approval of Lionel Messi

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a surprise transfer raid on Manchester United for versatile defender Daley Blind this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants are keen on the Netherlands international as an option at left-back or even defensive midfield.

The report adds that Lionel Messi could be keen on the deal, despite the fact that Blind has not been a regular for much of Jose Mourinho’s time at United.

This would therefore be a slightly surprising move for one of the biggest clubs in the world, but it seems they’re keen to have other options on the left alongside Jordi Alba, while Lucas Digne is a target for Juventus, according to Don Balon.

Blind shone at previous club Ajax and could slot in well to Barca’s style of play, which is rooted somewhat in the Ajax tradition due to their history with former player and manager Jordi Cruyff.

The Sun have listed Blind as one of the players United boss Jose Mourinho could look to cash in on this summer in a major squad cull after his side’s disappointing FA Cup final loss to Chelsea at the weekend.