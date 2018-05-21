Major club ACTIVELY looking to sell £105million Manchester United targets due to cash issues

Tottenham are reportedly looking to offload both Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose in this summer’s transfer window in order to raise funds for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs could be hit by a move to their new stadium and seemingly need to sell before they can buy this summer.

This could benefit Manchester United, who are in the hunt for £55million-rated defender Alderweireld, and who have been linked with Rose for around £50m in the recent past.

Both would make fine additions for the Red Devils given their current issues at centre-back and left-back.

The Manchester Evening News claims both players look set to be available in a major clear out this summer as Tottenham also aim to offload other unwanted squad players.

United have been more recently linked with Alex Sandro at left-back, but could come back in for Rose if he is indeed made available for a reasonable price.

Tottenham’s desire to sell surely boosts Jose Mourinho in his pursuit for defensive additions this summer, and £105m for the pair of them would surely be reasonable, especially considering that added bonus of weakening a top four rival as well.