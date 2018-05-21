Real Madrid and Spain star Sergio Ramos doesn’t want Los Blancos to make a move for Man United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer.

Don Balon are reporting that the Madrid captain is against boss Zinedine Zidane’s wish to see Pogba seal a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The news outlet are also stating that Jose Mourinho is starting to lose his patience with Pogba, and that because of this, United want to get the player out of Old Trafford this summer.

Since moving to Man United from Juventus in the 2016 season, Pogba has failed to consistently impressed fans and critics alike with his performances.

In 95 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side, the French international has managed to clock up a total of 15 goals and 18 assists, a return that some would deem poor for a player of his quality.

It doesn’t seem as if Real Madrid would be needing of Pogba anyway, as Los Blancos already have stars such Isco, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Dani Ceballos in his position.

It seems that if Madrid listen to Ramos, then Pogba still might end up leaving Old Trafford in the very near future.