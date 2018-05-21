Snubbed Chelsea star reacts as Spain World Cup squad announced, fans can’t believe CFC teammate left out

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has named his World Cup squad for Russia this summer, and he’s left a Chelsea trio disappointed after failing to make the cut.

La Roja will start amongst the favourites for the tournament given their pedigree and winning experience at this level in recent competitions, but there have certainly been some high-profile individuals left at home.

As confirmed in the tweet below, there is no place for Alvaro Morata, Cesc Fabregas or Marcos Alonso, with none of the trio seemingly doing enough this season to impress Lopetegui into picking them.

? OFICIAL | 46 millones de ilusiones en sus botas, en sus manos… ¡¡ESTOS SON #NUESTROS23!! ? ¡RT PARA APOYARNOS! pic.twitter.com/XBx0e4uOcB — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 21, 2018

In truth, aside from their FA Cup triumph at the weekend, it has been a poor campaign for the Spanish trio, particularly Morata who has struggled to score goals consistently after his summer move from Real Madrid.

Although he did make a promising start to suggest that he could be a crucial replacement for Diego Costa, he ended the campaign with just 15 goals and six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

To his credit though, he’s taken the news well, as seen in his tweet below, as he insisted that he would be supporting the players from home. Naturally, there will be huge emotions of disappointment and frustration over not being selected, but unlike others, he has offered a mature response.

Muchísima suerte en el Mundial!! Desde ya estaré apoyando y animando hasta el final como siempre!! — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) May 21, 2018

However, the decision not to take Alonso and instead pick Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal seemingly hasn’t gone down well with Spaniards or neutrals, as many couldn’t quite believe what Lopetegui was thinking.

Albeit he has had his troubles this year too, Alonso has been a consistent and important figure for Antonio Conte’s side this season, and it’s certainly a surprise to see that he’s not travelling to Russia this summer.

