Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has named his France World Cup squad and it’s not good news for Chelsea trio Alvaro Morata, Cesc Fabregas Marcos Alonso and Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin with the stars being left out, according to Sky Sports.

From a Premier League perspective David de Gea, César Azpilicueta, Nacho Monreal and David Silva all make it to the plane to Russia, as per the report from Sky Sports.

MORE: Arsenal ace appears to confirm imminent double transfer

2010 World Cup winners Spain are not short of talent and take a host of multiple talent to this year’s summer international football showpiece.

Andres Iniesta has been included in the squad the day after bidding an emotional farewell to his boyhood club Barcelona along with former teammates, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.

Isco has been rewarded with a host of fantastic displays for Real Madrid with a call-up to the squad as does his teammates Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez.

However it’s the omissions of the Arsenal and Chelsea stars that has raised eyebrows from certain quarters below:

Arsenal fans

Bellerin ????????

That’s a joke right? — Scott Robbins (@Scotty_Villa) May 21, 2018

I don’t get it these players especially Bellerin should have put in performance of the season with World Cup coming up. Joke ting. This teams a shambles — Wonda (@MrWondz) May 20, 2018

Chelsea fans

The Spain WC team is a joke for leaving out Morata, Marcos Alonso, Bellerin, and Herrera… definitely not winning the #WorldCup2018 https://t.co/iUlssHfIeS — Adam (@AdamTawill) May 21, 2018

How’d you leave Alonso and take Monreal ffs. Man played his life this season, made PFA Team of The Year and won the FA Cup. What did Monreal do or achieve this season? ? — me. (@Lyl_souL) May 21, 2018

Alonso deserves a called up too ffs — ???? (@azerajeffry) May 21, 2018

How is Alonso and fabregas not in the squad, joke. https://t.co/a59tLCJT7f — Miles (@Milesody15) May 21, 2018

Fabregas not making the world cup squad is a joke. Makes no sense to take a team if you don’t play to win. If Costa is your striker then Fab is the best solution, better than koke & saul in a knockout tournament. ?? — Waqaar (@Waqaardubai) May 21, 2018

Costs over Morata? What a joke. https://t.co/oRaBFAZBLz — Cesar Cortez (@cesaraucortez) May 21, 2018

Spain World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Saul, Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, David Silva

Forwards: Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Iago Aspas, Rodrigo, Diego Costa