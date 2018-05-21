Spain World Cup squad confirmed: Who is in the squad? As Chelsea and Arsenal fans fume over Premier League absentees

Posted by
Spain World Cup squad confirmed: Who is in the squad? As Chelsea and Arsenal fans fume over Premier League absentees

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui  has named his France World Cup squad and it’s not good news for Chelsea trio Alvaro Morata, Cesc Fabregas Marcos Alonso and Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin with the stars being left out, according to Sky Sports.

From a Premier League perspective David de Gea, César Azpilicueta, Nacho Monreal and David Silva all make it to the plane to Russia, as per the report from Sky Sports.

MORE: Arsenal ace appears to confirm imminent double transfer

2010 World Cup winners Spain are not short of talent and take a host of multiple talent to this year’s summer international football showpiece.

Andres Iniesta has been included in the squad the day after bidding an emotional farewell to his boyhood club Barcelona along with former teammates, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.

Isco has been rewarded with a host of fantastic displays for Real Madrid with a call-up to the squad as does his teammates Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez.

However it’s the omissions of the Arsenal and Chelsea stars that has raised eyebrows from certain quarters below:

Arsenal fans

Chelsea fans

Spain World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Saul, Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, David Silva

Forwards: Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Iago Aspas, Rodrigo, Diego Costa

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top