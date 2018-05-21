Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic received a red card for slapping an opponent around the head in action for LA Galaxy tonight.

The Swede can have no complaints about this decision as he reacted badly to a Montreal player stepping on his foot – an incident that didn’t look deliberate.

Judge for yourselves with the video below, but it surely has to go down as a moment of madness for Ibrahimovic…

After Video Review, Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives a red card for violent conduct. #MTLvLA https://t.co/qF8UcCZYuy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 21, 2018

The 36-year-old only recently joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United, and has three goals in seven appearances for the MLS giants.