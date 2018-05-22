£35m Chelsea ace to leave for Manchester United if Blues seal £100m deal for a new superstar

A Chelsea star could be set to leave for Manchester United if the Blues can secure a key transfer.

Chelsea star Willian could move for Manchester United if the Blues sign Robert Lewandowski in a sensational deal from Bayern Munich.

The Telegraph have reported today that Chelsea look to have made the Polish forward their number one priority this summer with Alvaro Morata looking as though he could depart Stamford Bridge after just a year at the club.

The pursuit of Lewandowksi is likely to be in the region of £100m according to the report, which will not only smash Chelsea’s current transfer record but also the Premier League all-time transfer record currently held by Man United when they signed Paul Pogba in 2016.

The Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported this evening that Lewandowski moving to Chelsea is likely to pave the way to allow Willian to move from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford.

Willian has been linked with a move to reunite with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho throughout the last year with the Sun linking Man United with a £35m move for the Brazilian last summer.

Willian has further been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks with the Daily Star speculating that a swap deal involving Anthony Martial and Willian could materialise this summer.