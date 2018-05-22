A highly-soughtafter star’s representatives have met with Manchester United executives ahead of a potential move.

MORE: £35m Chelsea ace to leave for Manchester United if Blues seal £100m deal for a new superstar

Representatives of AS Monaco star Djibril Sidibé’s have met with Manchester United executives, with the Frenchman on a United shortlist.

A report this evening from France Football has stated that Sidibé’s representatives have met with United with talks appearing to be ongoing. The report further suggests that the Frenchman is a key part of a Manchester United shortlist with La Liga side Atletico Madrid also courting the star.

The French full-back has impressed this season for Monaco and even made it into Didier Deschamps’ initial 23 man French World Cup squad travelling to Russia this summer. Sidibé also has a genuine chance of starting in the right-back position for France this summer, which is a huge indication of his talent with so many stars missing out on even travelling with the squad due to the array of talent.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette are two huge names that have been left out of the squad travelling to Russia this summer.

101greatgoals reported this month that a deal between Manchester United and Monaco for Sidibé looks promising with the price-tag for the French defender likely to be in the region of £52m.

With Antonio Valencia turning 33-year-old in August it is perhaps time that United found a longterm replacement in the right back position and Sidibé could be that man.