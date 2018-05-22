The new Arsenal kit has been unveiled for the 2018/2019 season and some fans are not pleased with the new design.

Fans have barely had time to digest the shock news from BBC Sport yesterday that the north London side are set to appoint former PSG and Sevilla manager Unai Emery as their new manager, which has caused displeasure from certain quarters too, as noted in the tweets below.

READ MORE: Who is Unai Emery? Background and career honours as Spaniard closes in on Arsenal job

The new Arsenal shirt keeps the traditional red and white colours in the main body along with white arms.

What’s new with this season’s strip is a band of red stripes around the around the sleeve which represents a new and distinctive “pulse” design across the chest, according to the official Arsenal website.

Describing the new kit the Arsenal official website said: “The shorts are white with a red band along the top and the socks are also white with the black Puma cat on the front and have a red fold over top.

“The kit was created using a seamless evoKNIT that provides a lightweight ‘second skin’ feel, designed to move in harmony with the player’s movements.”

#WeAreTheArsenal – and here’s our new @pumafootball home kit for 2018/19

Pre-order yours today and get a £10 gift card ?https://t.co/kSNAsPsvdA pic.twitter.com/MwSsKMsemz — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 22, 2018

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil unveiled the new Puma strip, and will be available for sale on Friday 1 June at 9am.

However, judging by the reaction below Arsenal and Puma may need to go back to the drawing board…

Reminds me of the mid 2000’s skinny kappa kits. Poor old John Hartson! — Si ?? (@TheActual_Simon) May 22, 2018

Yeah the new Arsenal kit is looking pants ?????? — game changer (@A1_Shedz) May 22, 2018

Worse home kit ever — winnett (@winnettgooner) May 22, 2018

Arsenal’s new home kit is atrocious and looks like something Sp**s would wear. pic.twitter.com/v2QJXmjepR — Caroline R (@caro_hamer) May 22, 2018

Its like Puma knew it was the last kit they were making for us and said ” They’re moving on, make them look like a bunch of sailors ” — Paul Perrin ????? (@Pablo_diablo83) May 22, 2018

That Kit is so rubbish. Everything coming from Arsenal this week is just disgusting. — Ike (@Nyagah_) May 22, 2018

Must be a really rough couple days for some Arsenal fans. Now most will spend the day complaining about the new kit. — Scott James (@sjb58) May 22, 2018

Surprisingly Arsenal fans moaning about Emery moaning about the kit moan moan moan all a lot of Arsenal fans do — gooner1982 (@gooner19821) May 22, 2018