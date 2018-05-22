‘Everything from Arsenal this week is disgusting’ – Arsenal fans fume over new kit unveiled for 2018/19 season

The new Arsenal kit has been unveiled for the 2018/2019 season and some fans are not pleased with the new design.

Fans have barely had time to digest the shock news from BBC Sport yesterday that the north London side are set to appoint former PSG and Sevilla manager Unai Emery as their new manager, which has caused displeasure from certain quarters too, as noted in the tweets below.

READ MORE: Who is Unai Emery? Background and career honours as Spaniard closes in on Arsenal job

The new Arsenal shirt keeps the traditional red and white colours in the main body along with white arms.

What’s new with this season’s strip is a band of red stripes around the around the sleeve which represents a new and distinctive “pulse” design across the chest, according to the official Arsenal website.

Describing the new kit the Arsenal official website said:  “The shorts are white with a red band along the top and the socks are also white with the black Puma cat on the front and have a red fold over top.

“The kit was created using a seamless evoKNIT that provides a lightweight ‘second skin’ feel, designed to move in harmony with the player’s movements.”

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil unveiled the new Puma strip, and will be available for sale on Friday 1 June at 9am.

However, judging by the reaction below Arsenal and Puma may need to go back to the drawing board…

